Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Philip Rivers, sit Cooper Kupp

In many Fantasy football leagues, Week 16 of the NFL schedule marks the championship round, so making the right start-sit decisions now could be the difference between winning it all and coming up short. The best set of Fantasy football rankings will help you make tough Fantasy football strategy decisions. Can you trust Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who has a juicy matchup against the Lions? Is Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf a must-start against a porous Arizona defense? Can Titans running back Derrick Henry continue to pile up eye-popping numbers against a rugged New Orleans run defense? Consult the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you lock anything in.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-12 player at his position despite being started in less than 55 percent of leagues. The result: Brown hauled in eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

The 38-year old veteran may be seeing his time in Los Angeles wind down, as he enters Week 16 with 18 interceptions, barely under his number of touchdown passes (21). But despite the decline in his overall play, he still ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yardage (4,055).

SportsLine's model sees Week 16 as a spot to trust Rivers as he takes on the Raiders, the defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. The model is extremely bullish on Rivers, ranking him at No. 5 in this week's Fantasy football quarterback rankings even though he's being started in only 20 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. Start him as your QB1 with confidence this week and look for a league-winning performance.

And a massive shocker: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Kupp has been sensational over the past few weeks, catching a touchdown pass in his last three games. However, Kupp has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense. In fact, he has been held under 50 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Now, Kupp and the Rams will face a 49ers defense that's giving up just 154.4 passing yards per game, which ranks first in the league. In his last meeting against San Francisco earlier this season, Kupp finished with just 17 receiving yards. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 16.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

