Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Sterling Shepard, sit Jared Goff

There's a lot to take in before setting your Fantasy football lineups for Championship Week. Now, it's even more important than ever to consult a proven set of Fantasy football rankings before locking in who to sit and who to start. Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is reportedly a game-time decision for the Texans' critical game against the Eagles. Even if he plays, can you trust Hopkins and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson? Julio Jones (ribs, hip) and TY Hilton (ankle) could also sit out this week, so who should you pivot to in the finals? And with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) sidelined, how should you value the rest of Carolina's offense, including running back Christian McCaffrey? Before you hit "submit" on your lineups, check out the Week 16 Fantasy football lineups from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saying he would finish outside the top 20 quarterbacks. The result: Rodgers failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season, and anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 16. One player the model loves this week: Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

With Odell Beckham out yet again thanks to a strained quadriceps, Shepard is in line to be the No. 1 receiver again for the Giants. And in a week where there are plenty of question marks at wide receiver, rostering a No. 1 wideout for a team playing indoors at Indianapolis will go a long way.

In fact, the SportsLine Projection Model ranks Shepard ahead of wide receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jarvis Landry this week thanks to the volume of targets he should receive. In addition to Beckham, Giants receiver Russell Shepard (ankle) is also out, funneling even more targets to Sterling Shepard. Game flow is expected to work in his favor as well, with the Colts favored by nine over the Giants, meaning Eli Manning may have to throw often while playing catch up.

In the four games where Shepard has been targeted at least eight times this season, he's come through with 21 catches for 314 yards with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Surprisingly, he's still available in 15 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so scoop him up if he's still. SportsLine's Week 16 Fantasy football rankings have Shepard as a rock solid WR2.

And a massive shocker from the model's Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings: Rams quarterback Jared Goff stumbles big-time this week against the Cardinals and finishes outside the top 10. He's a player to bench this week.

The model says Goff is an extremely risky start for Fantasy championships because he faces an Arizona defense that has been stout against the pass, giving up just 211.5 yards through the air per game.

And while Goff's season-long numbers have been impressive, he's struggled mightily during a two-game losing streak for Los Angeles, throwing five picks during that span and no touchdowns. Goff is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports leagues and started in 69 percent, but the model says quarterbacks like the Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Vikings' Kirk Cousins, both of whom are started in a lower percentage of leagues, will score more Fantasy points this weekend.

