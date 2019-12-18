Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Terry McLaurin, sit Cooper Kupp

The 2019 Fantasy football playoffs will conclude in Week 16 for many leagues. An entire season of laboring over start-sit decisions, waiver-wire acquisitions and trades has come down to one final game. Anyone who rode studs like Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin are in for a sweat, with both players battling injuries. So who can you trust in your Week 16 Fantasy football rankings with several key NFL injuries heading into championship week? And which Fantasy football picks can help you bring home a title? Consult the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you lock anything in.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-12 player at his position despite being started in less than 55 percent of leagues. The result: Brown hauled in eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The rookie out of Ohio State began the year with a bang, catching five touchdowns in his first five games with two 100-yard performances. However, he went six games without a touchdown during the middle of the season and failed to top 40 yards in four of those six contests.

But McLaurin had four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 and followed that up with a week-winning day against the Eagles. McLaurin caught five passes from his former Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins for 130 yards and a touchdown. With Haskins starting to improve late in his rookie season, McLaurin's value has gone back up. This week, the Redskins take on a Giants defense that ranks 26th against the pass. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings list McLaurin as the No. 7 wide receiver for Week 16 despite the fact that he's only being started in 34 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Kupp has been sensational over the past few weeks, catching a touchdown pass in his last three games. However, Kupp has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense. In fact, he has been held under 50 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Now, Kupp and the Rams will face a 49ers defense that's giving up just 154.4 passing yards per game, which ranks first in the league. In his last meeting against San Francisco earlier this season, Kupp finished with just 17 receiving yards. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 16.

