Fantasy football owners enter championship week with a complicated mix of teams facing must-win games as well as clubs that will rest their superstars for a postseason run. That means owners who have starting quarterbacks like Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes will scour the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings to scramble for replacements. Can you trust backups with your Week 17 Fantasy football strategy?

Which players can you pick up on the Fantasy football waiver wire, and which players should you bench with titles on the line? A reliable set of Week 17 Fantasy football picks can help answer those questions as you finalize your starting lineups. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, saying he'd finish as a top-three player at his position. The result: Diggs recorded nine receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 17

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Colts quarterback Philip Rivers. The longtime Charger has enjoyed a rebirth in Indy, throwing for 4,005 yards and 23 touchdowns with a 68.3 completion percentage, matching his highest in seven years. Rivers has also thrown just 10 interceptions, tied for his lowest total since 2009.

The Colts face a must-win game in Week 17 to potentially make the AFC playoff bracket and face Jacksonville, which ranks dead last in the league allowing 416.4 total yards and second-to-last in scoring defense at 30.9 points per game. The SportsLine model sees Rivers having another strong week, listing him as one of the top 10 players in its Week 17 Fantasy football quarterback rankings.

And a massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who's accounted for 37 total touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position.

Murray struggled mightily in Arizona's loss to the 49ers last week, throwing for 247 yards with one interception and no touchdowns. It was just the second time all season that the second-year signal caller failed to throw a touchdown pass. While Murray added 75 rushing yards on eight carries, his scrambling abilities could be hindered after suffering a lower leg injury against San Francisco.

In addition, Murray and the Cardinals face off against the NFL's toughest defense this week. The Rams feature the NFL's top-ranked total defense, giving up just 286.5 yards per game this season. Los Angeles is also giving up just 192.3 passing yards per game, which also ranks first in the NFL. With such a tough matchup, Murray is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17.

How to set your Week 17 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.