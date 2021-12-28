Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the San Francisco 49ers high in the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. That's because San Francisco takes on the Houston Texans, a team that is giving up 380.9 yards per game this season. That means players like wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle will be among the top Week 17 Fantasy football picks. But can you trust a player like 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who's scored a touchdown in two of his last three games?

A reliable set of Week 17 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 17 Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Therefore, before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Rams running back Sony Michel, ranking him as a top-15 player at his position. The result: Michel recorded 27 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Patriots running back Damien Harris. The Alabama product single-handedly helped many Fantasy owners reach the championship round with last week's performance. Harris rushed 18 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns in New England's 33-21 loss to Buffalo.

Harris has now scored five touchdowns in his last three games, and he'll have a golden opportunity to add to his touchdown total on Sunday against the Jaguars. Jacksonville is giving up an average of 123.5 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NFL. SportsLine's model ranks Harris as a top-10 running back this week, making him a rock-solid RB1 option against the Jaguars.

And a massive shocker: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Burrow threw for the fourth-most yards in a regular season game in NFL history last week against the Ravens, but he's got an extremely tough matchup this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City's defense has given up 14 points or less in six of its last seven outings, which includes games against the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. Plus, the Chiefs have given up more than one passing touchdown just once in four of their last five games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Burrow is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17.

How to set Week 17 Fantasy football rankings

