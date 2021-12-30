Dolphins running back Duke Johnson burst into the Fantasy football rankings with his performance against the Jets earlier this month, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 31-24 win. He led the Dolphins in rushing again on Monday Night Football against the Saints, but Johnson could be among the toughest Week 17 Fantasy football start-sit decisions when Miami plays the Titans on Sunday. The Titans feature one of the league's stingiest run defenses and are giving up just 86.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the NFL.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Rams running back Sony Michel, ranking him as a top-15 player at his position. The result: Michel recorded 27 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) on IR, Jones put forth a solid effort in last week's victory over the Panthers. He recorded 20 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown while hauling in two of three targets for 16 yards in a 32-6 victory.

The fourth-year back has now scored three touchdowns in his last six games and will try to take advantage of a New York Jets run defense that is giving up 141.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. The Buccaneers are double-digit favorites over New York, which means Jones could be in line for a huge workload. SportsLine's model ranks Jones as a top-12 running back this week, making him a rock-solid RB1 option against the Jets.

And a massive shocker: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Burrow threw for the fourth-most yards in a regular season game in NFL history last week against the Ravens, but he's got an extremely tough matchup this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City's defense has given up 14 points or less in six of its last seven outings, which includes games against the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. Plus, the Chiefs have given up more than one passing touchdown just once in four of their last five games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Burrow is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17.

