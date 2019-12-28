Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start A.J. Brown, sit Deshaun Watson

For owners in leagues that extend into Week 17, Sunday is full of opportunities and pitfalls. Fantasy players will be monitoring Seattle's backfield closely after the Seahawks lost C.J. Prosise (arm), Chris Carson (hip) and Rashaad Penny (knee) in recent weeks. Is Travis Homer one of the top Week 17 Fantasy football picks you should be all over? Or should you bank on one of the veteran additions, Marshawn Lynch or Robert Turbin, as the Seahawks take on the 49ers in a game that has significant implications on the NFL playoff picture? Which backs should be high up in your Fantasy football rankings?

A proven set of Fantasy football rankings will help you make the call on questions like those and the many others that arise in Week 17 as some teams rest starters for the playoffs. Before locking in your lineups, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football strategy, projections and rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed. Therefore, you should consult the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before finalizing your Fantasy football strategy.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 25 percent of leagues. The result: Fitzpatrick threw for 419 yards and four touchdowns against the Bengals. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Tennessee is one of the most motivated teams in Week 17 as it looks to lock down a spot in the AFC playoff bracket. If the Titans win against the Texans, they're in, while a loss could put them out. That means you can fully trust starters to play the entire game for Tennessee, and Brown has been one of the hottest receivers in the league recently.

He's had over 110 yards receiving in three of his last five games, including a huge 8-114-1 line against the Texans just two weeks ago. He's also accounted for five touchdowns during that five-game span. Brown is only being started in about 70 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but SportsLine's model slots him at No. 10 in its Week 17 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings, making him a solid WR1 in a must-win game against the Texans.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson stumbles big-time this week against the Titans and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Watson is coming off one of his worst performances of the year. The third-year signal caller completed 19-of-32 pass attempts for just 184 yards and an interception in Houston's 23-20 victory over Tampa Bay. Watson has now thrown five interceptions in his past three games, and he'll face a Titans defense that's recorded 13 interceptions this season, the ninth-best mark in the NFL. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before locking in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.