Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Anthony Miller, sit Deshaun Watson

With several teams having clinched their spots in the NFL playoff picture, figuring out where to place every player in your Week 17 Fantasy football rankings could be a challenge. The Ravens have already announced that Lamar Jackson will sit since Baltimore has locked up the No. 1 overall seed. That's going to leave owners in leagues concluding this week without their unquestioned 2019 Fantasy football MVP.

Meanwhile, the Bills are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC, but head coach Sean McDermott has announced most of his starters will still play against the Jets. So Josh Allen, Devin Singletary and John Brown could all be viable Fantasy football picks on Sunday. Before locking in your lineups, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football strategy, projections and rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed. Therefore, you should consult the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before finalizing your Fantasy football strategy.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 25 percent of leagues. The result: Fitzpatrick threw for 419 yards and four touchdowns against the Bengals. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller. The second-year wide receiver has had an up-and-down season. However, in the last six weeks, he's had at least nine targets on four occasions.

In those games, Miller has recorded 30 catches for 389 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 17, he has a compelling matchup against a Vikings squad that is already locked into a NFC Wild Card spot with little left to play for. Minnesota ranks 16th in pass defense and has given up at least 10 Fantasy points to wide receivers in standard leagues 15 times already this year. That's why the model ranks Miller as the No. 24 wide receiver this week, a WR2, despite the fact that he's owned in just 57 percent of leagues.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson stumbles big-time this week against the Titans and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Watson is coming off one of his worst performances of the year. The third-year signal caller completed 19-of-32 pass attempts for just 184 yards and an interception in Houston's 23-20 victory over Tampa Bay. Watson has now thrown five interceptions in his past three games, and he'll face a Titans defense that's recorded 13 interceptions this season, the ninth-best mark in the NFL. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

