Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Elijah McGuire, sit Mitchell Trubisky

An early-season slip-up can be overcome, but making the wrong call on your Week 17 Fantasy football lineup will end your hopes of a Fantasy title. The season is almost over, and now it's more important than ever to rely on trusted Fantasy football rankings. Steelers running back James Conner could once again be sidelined this week with an ankle injury, while Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who has dragged many Fantasy owners to the finals via a Pro Bowl season, could sit out Week 17 with a wrist injury. Meanwhile, Saints stars like Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara may not see a full four quarters of action. Before you decide who to start and who to sit, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Rivers threw two interceptions against the Ravens and failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Jets running back Elijah McGuire.

McGuire has been the main beneficiary in New York's backfield after starting running back Isaiah Crowell was placed on IR with a toe injury. In fact, McGuire has recorded at least 17 total touches for over 70 yards and a score in his last three games and he's in line for a similar workload on Sunday against New England.

The Patriots are ranked 29th in the league in yards per rush, giving up almost five yards per carry. Plus, New England has allowed several week-winning running back performances in recent weeks, including Jalen Samuel's 19-142 stat line in Week 15 and Derrick Henry's 11-58-2 performance earlier this season.

And a massive shocker: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky stumbles big-time this week against the Vikings and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to bench this week.

Trubisky threw for 246 yards and a touchdown in last week's victory over the 49ers, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Vikings, who have held opposing quarterbacks to under 125 passing yards in three straight games.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning your Fantasy football championship or going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.