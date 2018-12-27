Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Jamaal Williams, sit Baker Mayfield

If your Fantasy football title is on the line in Week 17, there are tough decisions to make at every position as teams are playing with differing levels of motivation on Sunday. Finding reliable Fantasy football rankings is more important than ever with your season on the line. Saints quarterback Drew Brees, for example, has been one of the top Fantasy quarterbacks all season, but he might only end up playing a handful of series in Week 17 against the Panthers. The same holds true for studs like Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. The Seahawks are in the same boat. They're guaranteed the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture, but can't secure a home game, so can you trust Russell Wilson and Chris Carson? Sifting through the injuries, matchups and NFL playoff scenarios to figure out who to start and who to sit could be a huge challenge. That's why you'll want to see the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Rivers threw two interceptions against the Ravens and failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams is the No. 1 running back in Green Bay after Aaron Jones was placed on injured reserve, which made him one of the most coveted waiver-wire additions of the Fantasy post-season. And Williams wound up delivering for those who landed his services with 156 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown last week against the Vikings. He has also had 10 total catches in the last two games.

However, Williams was still only started in 45 percent of CBS Sports leagues last week and he's still available in 23 percent. According to the model, Williams will be a top-five running back in Week 17, ahead of stars like Melvin Gordon and David Johnson. He gets a juicy matchup against the Lions, who let Dalvin Cook go for over 100 yards from scrimmage last week, and needs to be started in all formats as a high-end RB1.

And a massive shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield needs to be on your bench this week as he takes on Baltimore. In fact, the model says he won't even finish in the top 20 quarterbacks in Week 17.

Mayfield lit up the Bengals last week for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns, but it should be a much different story this week against a highly-motivated Ravens defense that can wrap up the AFC North with a win. Baltimore ranks in the top five in the NFL in virtually every significant defensive category, including fourth in passing defense, giving up just 198.9 yards per game through the air.

Mayfield is owned in 88 percent of CBS leagues, and started in a little under half of them, but he's only the 23rd best quarterback this weekend according to SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings, lower than fellow signal callers like Nick Mullens and Ryan Tannehill, who are started and owned in far fewer leagues. Be sure to avoid Mayfield like the plague this weekend if your season is on the line.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.