Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Jamaal Williams, sit Mitchell Trubisky

If you're setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team for the Fantasy football championship, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Rivers threw two interceptions against the Ravens and failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams shined as the lead back in Green Bay's offense last week. He rushed 15 times for 95 yards and a touchdown while adding six catches for 61 yards on nine targets in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Jets. Now, he gets a dream matchup against the Lions, who have given up some huge numbers to running backs, including Todd Gurley's 23-132-2 stat line in Week 13 and Chris Carson's 25-105-1 performance earlier this season.

SportsLine's model projects Williams to be a top 10 running back this week, putting him squarely in the RB1 discussion. He's projected to score more points than backs like Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon and David Johnson, all players with higher starting percentages. Confidently lock him in your lineup in Week 17.

And a massive shocker: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky stumbles big-time this week against the Vikings and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to bench this week.

Trubisky threw for 246 yards and a touchdown in last week's victory over the 49ers, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Vikings, who have held opposing quarterbacks to under 125 passing yards in three straight games.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning your Fantasy football championship or going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.