Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Robby Anderson, sit Baker Mayfield

While a number of Fantasy football leagues reached their conclusion in Week 16, there are still thousands of leagues with championships up for grabs on Sunday. And it takes a special talent to win a title in the final week of the season, with injuries taking their toll, several teams resting starters, and others lacking incentive now that they're out of contention. Using trusted Fantasy football rankings is more important than ever with your season on the line. The Saints have clinched home-field advantage, so Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback in place of Drew Brees. Meanwhile, Rams running back Todd Gurley will also sit in Week 17, thrusting CJ Anderson back into the spotlight. Figuring out who to start and who to sit this week could be a challenge, so before you set your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Rivers threw two interceptions against the Ravens and failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Anderson has been extremely productive in the last three weeks, with 20 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He's now firmly in WR2 territory, according to SportsLine's Week 17 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of established stars like Stefon Diggs and Doug Baldwin. Anderson has seen 33 total targets the last three weeks, and that level of volume, especially this late in the season, makes him a starting consideration regardless of the matchup.

Anderson faces the Patriots, who have been prone to giving up week-winning scoring to wide receivers. They've allowed double-digit scores to No. 1 receiving options in standard leagues in six of their last seven games, including eight catches for 135 yards and a score for Dolphins wideout Kenny Stills and seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown by Titans receiver Corey Davis. Get Anderson into your lineups if you're still playing this week.

And a massive shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield needs to be on your bench this week as he takes on Baltimore. In fact, the model says he won't even finish in the top 20 quarterbacks in Week 17.

Mayfield lit up the Bengals last week for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns, but it should be a much different story this week against a highly-motivated Ravens defense that can wrap up the AFC North with a win. Baltimore ranks in the top five in the NFL in virtually every significant defensive category, including fourth in passing defense, giving up just 198.9 yards per game through the air.

Mayfield is owned in 88 percent of CBS leagues, and started in a little under half of them, but he's only the 23rd best quarterback this weekend according to SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings, lower than fellow signal callers like Nick Mullens and Ryan Tannehill, who are started and owned in far fewer leagues. Be sure to avoid Mayfield like the plague this weekend if your season is on the line.

