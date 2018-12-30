Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Robby Anderson, sit Kirk Cousins

If a Fantasy championship is on the line in your league in Week 17, there are extremely challenging decisions to make as kickoffs approach. James Conner (ankle), Antonio Brown (knee), T.Y. Hilton (ankle), and Marcus Mariota (stinger) are just a few of the notable players who are questionable this week. Throw in teams like the Saints resting starters for some or all of their games and other squads looking to evaluate talent ahead of next season, and there are plenty of pitfalls for Fantasy owners on Sunday. That's why the most reliable Week 17 Fantasy football rankings are absolutely crucial for Sunday's action, and the team at SportsLine has you covered. They have computer-generated Fantasy football rankings that can give you a huge edge for championship week.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Rivers threw two interceptions against the Ravens and failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Anderson has been extremely productive in the last three weeks, with 20 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He's now firmly in WR2 territory, according to SportsLine's Week 17 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of established stars like Stefon Diggs and Doug Baldwin. Anderson has seen 33 total targets the last three weeks, and that level of volume, especially this late in the season, makes him a starting consideration regardless of the matchup.

Anderson faces the Patriots, who have been prone to giving up week-winning scoring to wide receivers. They've allowed double-digit scores to No. 1 receiving options in standard leagues in six of their last seven games, including eight catches for 135 yards and a score for Dolphins wideout Kenny Stills and seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown by Titans receiver Corey Davis. Get Anderson into your lineups if you're still playing this week.

And a massive shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins needs to be on your bench this week as he takes on the Bears. In fact, the model says he won't even finish in the top 12 quarterbacks in Week 17.

Cousins has struggled in big games recently, and the Vikings' entire season is on the line in Week 17 as Minnesota faces a must-win game against the division-rival Bears. Add in the fact that the Bears are still alive for a bye in the NFC playoff picture and bring one of the NFL's best defenses to town, and Cousins is a player to steer completely clear of on Sunday.

He's owned in 98 percent of CBS leagues and started in over half of those, but the model puts him well outside the top 12 quarterbacks this week, meaning he's not even in the QB1 discussion in most leagues. Quarterbacks like Jameis Winston and Josh Allen have a far lower start percentage, but are projected to go for more points, so be sure to avoid Cousins in Week 17.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning your Fantasy football championship or going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week?