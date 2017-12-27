Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Ted Ginn, bench Jordan Howard

If you're still alive and setting your Week 17 Fantasy Football lineups or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team for the championship, congrats on making it to the very end of the season! It's more important now than ever to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking. And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has best pinpointed where every player will finish each week.



With the final week of Fantasy Football upon us, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



One player the model loves this week: Saints WR Ted Ginn. He's coming off a solid Week 16 performance that saw him catch four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. He's only owned in 81 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a solid WR2 in the Championship Week.



Start him with confidence against a banged-up Buccaneers secondary that gave up 263 yards and two touchdowns to the Saints' receiving corps the last time these two teams played.



Another player the model is all-in on: Redskins WR Jamison Crowder. He caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown last week against the Broncos.



On Sunday, Crowder has a date with the New York Giants, who allow 260 yards per game through the air, the second-worst mark in the NFL. Last week, Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald scorched the Giants, securing nine receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.



Earlier in the season against these same Giants, Crowder reeled in seven passes for 141 yards and a score. Lock him into your lineup with confidence in Week 17. He's SportsLine's No. 17 wide receiver.



One player to avoid this week: Bears RB Jordan Howard on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Howard is a top-10 Fantasy running back, but he should be firmly on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 9.2 Fantasy points, a number that will put him well outside the Top 20 running backs.



Minnesota's defense ranks second in the league, allowing opponents to rush for just 87.1 yards per game. And if the Vikings win, they'll get a first-round playoff bye, so they have plenty to play for.



The model is also calling for a shocker at QB to crack the Fantasy Football rankings top 10, and he may be sitting on your waiver wire right now.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football championship, all from the model that's been crushing experts, and find out.