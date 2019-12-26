Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Terry McLaurin, sit Deshaun Watson

The final week of the regular season has arrived, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is magnified. With seasons on the line, there are plenty of extremely tough calls to make when setting your Fantasy football picks this week. Can players like Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 277.4 yards per game?

Is Ryan Tannehill now one of the top Fantasy football picks for Week 17 after throwing multiple touchdown passes in each of his last six outings? And can Patriots running back Sony Michel be relied on against a Dolphins defense he torched for 83 yards and a touchdown in New England's first meeting against Miami? Before answering questions like those, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football strategy, projections and rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed. Therefore, you should consult the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before finalizing your Fantasy football strategy.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 25 percent of leagues. The result: Fitzpatrick threw for 419 yards and four touchdowns against the Bengals. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin has been one of the bright spots on a struggling Washington offense. The rookie receiver has hauled in 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns this season. And he's been on a tear in recent weeks. In fact, McLaurin has recorded a touchdown reception in two of his last three games. Plus, he had success against the Cowboys in his first meeting, catching five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. That's why SportsLine's model ranks McLaurin as a top-15 play this week, even though he's only being started in 60 percent of leagues. Lock him in your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups and look for a big return against Dallas.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson stumbles big-time this week against the Titans and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Watson is coming off one of his worst performances of the year. The third-year signal caller completed 19-of-32 pass attempts for just 184 yards and an interception in Houston's 23-20 victory over Tampa Bay. Watson has now thrown five interceptions in his past three games, and he'll face a Titans defense that's recorded 13 interceptions this season, the ninth-best mark in the NFL. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 17 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

