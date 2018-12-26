Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 17: Model that crushed experts says start Jamaal Williams, but sit Mitchell Trubisky

With just one game remaining in the regular season, there are still thousands of leagues with championships up for grabs in Week 17. However, with several key players expected to pop up on the Week 17 NFL injury report like Steelers running back James Conner (ankle) and Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee), start or sit decisions could be challenging unless you have proven Fantasy football rankings to guide you. There are also plenty of questions surrounding teams like the Seahawks and Saints, who could rest their starters in the season's final week, making sit-start decisions even more complicated. In order to set optimal lineups, check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Rivers threw two interceptions against the Ravens and failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams is the No. 1 running back in Green Bay after Aaron Jones was placed on injured reserve, which made him one of the most coveted waiver-wire additions of the Fantasy post-season. And Williams wound up delivering for those who landed his services with 156 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown last week against the Vikings. He has also had 10 total catches in the last two games.

However, Williams was still only started in 45 percent of CBS Sports leagues last week and he's still available in 23 percent. According to the model, Williams will be a top-five running back in Week 17, ahead of stars like Melvin Gordon and David Johnson. He gets a juicy matchup against the Lions, who let Dalvin Cook go for over 100 yards from scrimmage last week, and needs to be started in all formats as a high-end RB1.

And a massive shocker: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky stumbles big-time this week against the Vikings and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to bench this week.

Trubisky threw for 246 yards and a touchdown in last week's victory over the 49ers, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Vikings, who have held opposing quarterbacks to under 125 passing yards in three straight games.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning your Fantasy football championship or going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.