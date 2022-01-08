For Fantasy football players fighting for championships or consolation bracket victories in Week 18, there is still one more week of tough start-sit decisions to be made. The San Francisco 49ers may have a difficult roster decision of their own this week between quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Over his last three games, Garoppolo has completed 71 percent of his passes for 853 yards, four touchdowns and just two interceptions, but he sustained a thumb injury in Week 16 and is questionable to return this weekend against the Rams.

Lance did well in his place last week against Houston, but would face a much tougher matchup on Sunday. Garoppolo completed nearly 80 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and no picks in a Week 10 win against Los Angeles. Can you trust either quarterback to lead your Week 18 Fantasy football lineups and deliver a top performance? Before locking in any Week 18 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, ranking him as a top-15 player at his position. The result: Michel rushed 25 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns while adding two receptions for 15 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The Colts have a dream matchup in the final week of the season as they look to secure their place in the playoffs against Jacksonville. The obvious expectation is that running back Jonathan Taylor will run wild against a battered Jaguars defense, but Jacksonville's secondary is in worse shape than its front seven.

Wentz didn't have to do much to keep the Colts on track against Jacksonville when they played in Week 10, but in a must-win on Sunday, he'll likely play a bigger role in the offense. The commonality among all teams playing for something in Week 18 is that they'll be looking to put up points, and the Jags have surrendered the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. In a thin field of passers to choose from in Week 18, the SportsLine model projects Wentz will finish as a clear top-10 Fantasy QB.

And a massive shocker: Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has 2,997 receiving yards the last three seasons despite terrible quarterback play, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 50 at his position. McLaurin is 40 yards shy of his second consecutive 1,000-yard season but his overall productivity has been down the last six weeks or so.

McLaurin only has 19 catches for 225 yards during that span and he has been held without a touchdown during that six-game stretch. McLaurin has been held to less than 60 yards receiving in seven of his last nine games and with Washington eliminated from the playoffs, expect the franchise to be careful with its No. 1 receiver.

How to set Week 18 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an under-the-radar quarterback to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 18 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has out-performed experts big-time.