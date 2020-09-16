Watch Now: Big Ben Impresses In Season Debut ( 2:26 )

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a field day against the Vikings in Week 1, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay's 43-34 victory. Rodgers is expected to be among the top quarterbacks in the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings, as Green Bay faces the Detroit Lions. Detroit's defense proved to be susceptible against the pass, allowing embattled Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to throw for 242 yards and three scores in Week 1.

Where will other veteran quarterbacks like Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger land in the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings? And which Fantasy football picks should you avoid this week? Be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your lineups. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Ridley hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 2

One player the model is high on this week: Bills wide receiver John Brown. He caught six of 10 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jets. Bills quarterback Josh Allen targeted Brown 10 times against New York, and now Brown will look to exploit the Dolphins, a team he had plenty of success against last season.

In two games against Miami in 2019, Brown recorded 14 receptions for 220 yards and three touchdowns. With the addition of Stefon Diggs to Buffalo's aerial attack this offseason, Brown is expected to continue to see a lot of one-on-one coverage, which bodes well for his Fantasy value. SportsLine's model ranks Brown as a top-20 play this week, making him a rock-solid WR2.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 1,100 yards in each of his last three seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 40 at his position.

Allen has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the veteran receiver struggled to get involved in the Chargers' offense in their Week 1 victory over the Bengals. In fact, Allen hauled in just four receptions for 37 yards with Tyrod Taylor under center.

Now, Allen and the Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that gave up just one receiving touchdown in their Week 1 win against the Houston Texans. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the WR3 conversation.

How to set your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.