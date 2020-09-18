Watch Now: Big Ben Impresses In Season Debut ( 2:26 )

The 2020 NFL season is underway, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson came out firing on all cylinders in a 38-25 win in Week 1 over the Falcons. Wilson completed 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, but how high should he be in your Week 2 fantasy football rankings against a stiff Patriots defense on Sunday Night Football? And which quarterbacks should be among your fantasy football picks?

The running back position also saw several fantasy football injuries, with Marlon Mack tearing his Achilles, James Conner dealing with an ankle sprain, and Miles Sanders missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your lineups. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Ridley hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. After being drafted to back up Delanie Walker in 2017, Smith saw plenty of action in 2018 and 2019 after Walker missed 27 games. Now, he's looking to prove he can be productive as a No. 1 tight end in a contract year. Smith caught 35 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns last season on just 44 targets.

In Week 1, Smith was targeted seven times for just the third time in his career and responded with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. With targets divided relatively equally among Smith, Corey Davis (eight), A.J. Brown (eight) and Adam Humphries (seven), we should see a significant uptick in productivity for Smith after he ranked third among tight ends in Fantasy points per target (2.33) in 2019. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 5 tight end for Week 2 as the Titans takes on the Jaguars in a game where Brown could be sidelined with a knee injury.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 1,100 yards in each of his last three seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 40 at his position.

Allen has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the veteran receiver struggled to get involved in the Chargers' offense in their Week 1 victory over the Bengals. In fact, Allen hauled in just four receptions for 37 yards with Tyrod Taylor under center.

Now, Allen and the Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that gave up just one receiving touchdown in their Week 1 win against the Houston Texans. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the WR3 conversation.

