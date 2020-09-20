Watch Now: Time to Schein: Joe Burrow is the guy for the Bengals ( 1:10 )

Several NFL wide receivers turned in strong opening-week performances, leading to plenty of tough start-sit decisions in Week 2. Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown caught five passes for 101 yards against the Browns and now gets a Texans defense that allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to outside receivers in 2019. While Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller caught just four passes, his 76 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Lions puts him in position for an even stronger effort this week against a porous Giants defense. Where should Brown and Miller be in your Week 2 fantasy football rankings?

Where should Brown and Miller be in your Week 2 fantasy football rankings?

A reliable set of rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 2 fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations, and fantasy football waiver wire picks.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Ridley hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 2

One player the model is high on this week: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. The 28-year-old burst onto the scene late last season when he scored eight times in the final six weeks of the regular season and then rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game.

In Week 1, Mostert played 60 percent of San Francisco's snaps and carried the ball 15 times for 56 yards. However, he made his biggest impact as a pass-catcher, hauling in four of five targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. Even in a crowded backfield, head coach Kyle Shanahan made sure that Mostert was heavily involved in the offense. With the Niners heavily favored over the Jets in Week 2, you can expect game flow to work in his favor. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 9 running back for Week 2, a rock-solid RB1.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 1,100 yards in each of his last three seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 40 at his position.

Allen has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the veteran receiver struggled to get involved in the Chargers' offense in their Week 1 victory over the Bengals. In fact, Allen hauled in just four receptions for 37 yards with Tyrod Taylor under center.

Now, Allen and the Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that gave up just one receiving touchdown in their Week 1 win against the Houston Texans. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the WR3 conversation.

How to set your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.