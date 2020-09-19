Watch Now: Time to Schein: Joe Burrow is the guy for the Bengals ( 1:10 )

Fantasy football owners who selected Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas early in their drafts received more unwelcome news earlier this week. Thomas, who set an NFL record with 149 receptions last season, is expected to miss several weeks due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in New Orleans' Week 1 victory over Tampa Bay. How will Thomas' absence affect players like Drew Brees, Emmanuel Sanders, Jared Cook and Alvin Kamara in the Week 2 fantasy football rankings?

Sanders has experience as a No. 1 receiver and could be one of the main benefactors with Thomas out of the lineup. Is Sanders a safe play against the Raiders with your fantasy football picks? Or are there better matchups out there to exploit? Be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your lineups. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Ridley hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 2

One player the model is high on this week: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He had a strong showing in his debut for the Bills, hauling in eight of nine targets for 86 yards in Buffalo's 27-17 win over the Jets. Diggs has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards the last two seasons and appears to be building a strong rapport with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Now, Diggs and the Bills face a Miami Dolphins team that gave up 262.4 passing yards last season, which ranked 26th in the NFL. The model ranks Diggs as a top-10 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid WR1 against the Dolphins.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 1,100 yards in each of his last three seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 40 at his position.

Allen has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the veteran receiver struggled to get involved in the Chargers' offense in their Week 1 victory over the Bengals. In fact, Allen hauled in just four receptions for 37 yards with Tyrod Taylor under center.

Now, Allen and the Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that gave up just one receiving touchdown in their Week 1 win against the Houston Texans. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the WR3 conversation.

How to set your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.