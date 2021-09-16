After Joe Mixon carved up the Vikings' defense for 127 yards and a score in Week 1, many owners will be scrambling to prioritize their Week 2 Fantasy football rankings with whomever is facing Minnesota. This week, it's the Cardinals, which means Chase Edmonds, James Conner and Kyler Murray could make for compelling Week 2 Fantasy football picks. Each rushed for at least 50 yards or touchdown in Week 1 as Arizona piled up 136 yards on the ground against the Titans.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Brady completed 64 percent of his passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown. The 33-year-old looked like the four-time All-Pro he was in Pittsburgh during the Bucs' Week 1 victory with five grabs for 121 yards and a touchdown. The 47-yarder was his longest touchdown reception since 2018 and Brown has now found the end zone seven times over his last seven games.

Two of those games came against Atlanta late last season as Brown totaled 16 receptions for 231 yards and three scores in those contests. Brown will face the Falcons again in Week 2, and their 32nd-ranked passing defense doesn't look like it has improved this year. The Falcons allowed touchdowns to multiple receivers in Week 1, so SportsLine's model sees Atlanta getting torched through the air again this week. The model has Brown as a top-10 option in its Fantasy football WR rankings, making the veteran a clear-cut WR1.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who recorded nine receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position.

Thielen led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards last week, but he'll now face-off against one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Vikings will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals, who are coming off a dominant 38-13 victory over the Titans. The Cardinals gave up just 162 passing yards to Tennessee, while holding Julio Jones and A.J. Brown under 80 combined receiving yards. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Thielen is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2.

