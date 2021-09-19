It might be early in the season, but Fantasy football injuries are already playing a major role. Washington was able to grab a win on Thursday night despite being without veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Denver will be without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Sunday, while San Francisco is replacing running back Raheem Mostert. These injuries will shape how owners set their Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

Backups will see more playing time now that starters are going down in front of them, providing intriguing Fantasy football start-sit decisions around the league. Which players should be included in your Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big difference in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Brady completed 64 percent of his passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick. Jeudy's injury allows owners to take advantage of an opportunity over the next few months. Patrick appeared to be the No. 4 wide receiver heading into the season, but he was involved in the offense even before his teammate went down. He was a reliable Fantasy football option last year when Courtland Sutton was sidelined and appears to be another strong choice in 2021.

Patrick played 70 percent of Denver's snaps in Week 1, catching all four of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown. Patrick will face a mediocre Jacksonville defense on Sunday, which is why the model expects him to have a strong afternoon.

And a massive shocker: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who recorded nine receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position.

Thielen led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards last week, but he'll now face-off against one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Vikings will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals, who are coming off a dominant 38-13 victory over the Titans. The Cardinals gave up just 162 passing yards to Tennessee, while holding Julio Jones and A.J. Brown under 80 combined receiving yards. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Thielen is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2.

How to set your Week 2 Fantasy football rankings

