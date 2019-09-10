Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Austin Ekeler, sit Drew Brees

Week 1 is in the books, and now fans everywhere are searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's second round of games. If you're setting your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 61 percent of leagues. The result: Jackson completed 85 percent of his passes for 324 yards and a week-winning five touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards and hauled in six passes for 96 yards to go along with three total touchdowns in a 30-24 overtime win over the Colts. He flashed big-play ability throughout Sunday's contest, picking up four separate plays of 10 or more yards. He's a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and Ekeler has a mouthwatering matchup in Week 2 against a Detroit Lions defense that just gave up 137 total yards and a touchdown to Cardinals running back David Johnson.

Ekeler is projected to be a top-10 running back and outscore players like Dalvin Cook, James Conner and Derrick Henry, all of whom will be popular starts in Week 2. Start him with confidence this week against the Cardinals.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's coming off a strong Week 1 performance, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Brees put up solid numbers in New Orleans' dramatic victory over the Texans on Monday night, finishing with 370 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, Brees will have to travel cross-country this week to face the Los Angeles Rams, who have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

Plus, Brees just isn't the same quarterback on the road as he is in the Superdome. Last season, Brees averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt and finished the season with just 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions on the road. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 2. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.