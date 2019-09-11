Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Darren Waller, sit Drew Brees

Week 2 brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their lineups and seek out the top Fantasy football rankings. Should you go with a proven option like Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who faces a tough New York Jets defensive front, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown, who scored two touchdowns last week against the Panthers? Should a player like Carlos Hyde, who's transitioning to a new offensive scheme in Houston, be part of your Fantasy football strategy? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 2 Fantasy football picks. And owners know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home empty-handed. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake, be sure to see the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 61 percent of leagues. The result: Jackson completed 85 percent of his passes for 324 yards and a week-winning five touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who's owned in less than 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues despite his blowup in Week 1.

Waller is coming off an impressive season debut in which he recorded seven receptions for 70 yards. He seemed to quickly build a solid rapport with Oakland starting quarterback Derek Carr, catching seven of eight targets during Monday night's 24-16 upset victory over the Broncos. Now, Waller gets a mouthwatering Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs, who gave up three receiving touchdowns last week against Jacksonville.

Plus, the Raiders are expected to be playing from behind this week against Kansas City, which means Waller should see plenty of targets once again on Sunday. The model slots Waller as its No. 4 tight end, ahead of players like Evan Engram, Delanie Walker, and O.J. Howard.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's coming off a strong Week 1 performance, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Brees put up solid numbers in New Orleans' dramatic victory over the Texans on Monday night, finishing with 370 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, Brees will have to travel cross-country this week to face the Los Angeles Rams, who have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

Plus, Brees just isn't the same quarterback on the road as he is in the Superdome. Last season, Brees averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt and finished the season with just 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions on the road. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 2. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.