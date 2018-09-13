Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start George Kittle, sit Tom Brady

The Fantasy football season is officially up and running. Whether you won or lost your opening game, Week 2 provides a clean slate for Fantasy football owners. Players like Chris Hogan and Amari Cooper cost owners Week 1, while Alvin Kamara and Odell Beckham helped win weeks. If you need help setting your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups, making roster moves, or deciding who to pick up, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Steelers running back James Conner even though he was only owned in 45 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result: Conner exploded for 135 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns -- anybody who picked him up was well on their way to a Week 1 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings.

One player the model loves this week: 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Kittle stormed onto the Fantasy football scene in Week 1 with five receptions for 90 yards against a stingy Vikings defense. And the 49ers get a dream matchup this week against the Lions, who were lit up for 48 points by the Jets and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday night. With 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin (thigh) looking iffy for Sunday, Kittle could see an even larger role. He's only owned in 69 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a top 10 TE. Start him with confidence against the Lions.

And a massive shocker: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a top-three quarterback according to market value, stumbles big-time this week against Jacksonville and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to consider putting on the bench, and SportsLine's model will show you plenty of better options.

The Jaguars' defense was the top ranked passing defense in 2017, and it picked up right where it left off. In Week 1, Jacksonville held an explosive Giants offense to just 15 points, all while forcing an interception and two sacks. Brady is projected to have just 17.9 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 21st among quarterbacks.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of the rankings, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.

