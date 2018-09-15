Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Isaiah Crowell, sit Tom Brady

It can be tough to decide who to start and who to sit in Fantasy football. A player may be dealing with a lingering injury and be a game-time decision like Leonard Fournette. Or a player may have a daunting matchup that warrants you taking a risk and putting him on the bench like Tom Brady. Players like Quincy Enunwa and George Kittle broke out in Week 1, while players like Chris Hogan and Matthew Stafford were massive disappointments. Luckily, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every game 10,000 times and revealed its optimal Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Steelers running back James Conner even though he was only owned in 45 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result: Conner exploded for 135 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns -- anybody who picked him up was well on their way to a Week 1 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings.

One player the model loves in Week 2: Jets running back Isaiah Crowell.

Crowell exploded onto the scene in his first game with the Jets. He recorded 10 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit on Monday Night Football, including a 62-yard scoring run. And Crowell and the Jets get an ideal matchup against a Dolphins defense that gave up well over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 1.

SportsLine's model says Crowell will finish as a top 15 running back this week, ahead of players like Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Howard. He's still available in 12 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so start him with confidence against the Dolphins.

And a massive shocker: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a top-three quarterback according to market value, stumbles big-time this week against Jacksonville and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to consider putting on the bench, and SportsLine's model will show you plenty of better options.

The Jaguars' defense was the top ranked passing defense in 2017, and it picked up right where it left off. In Week 1, Jacksonville held an explosive Giants offense to just 15 points, all while forcing an interception and two sacks. Brady is projected to have just 17.9 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 21st among quarterbacks.

