Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Josh Gordon, sit Drew Brees

Multiple players across the league had league-winning Week 1 performances. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scored three total touchdowns while racking up over 150 all-purpose yards against the Colts. Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs scored two touchdowns in his NFL debut, while Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins hauled in nine receptions for 198 yards and three scores of his own. Now, with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill out, Watkins is flying up the Fantasy football rankings for Week 2. Then there's Bengals speedster John Ross, who capitalized on the absence of seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green and reeled in seven receptions and two touchdowns against the Seahawks.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 61 percent of leagues. The result: Jackson completed 85 percent of his passes for 324 yards and a week-winning five touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon recorded three receptions for 73 yards and a score in his first action since being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy last season. And while Gordon only saw four targets against the Steelers, he made the most of his opportunities near the red zone. With Antonio Brown now joining the Patriots' receiving corps, Gordon is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries. Gordon, a 6-foot-3 big-bodied receiver, will likely see more one-on-one or zone coverage with defenses also having to account for Brown, pass-catching running back James White, and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman.

Plus, the Patriots get a mouthwatering matchup against a Dolphins defense that gave up 59 points and five receiving touchdowns last week against the Ravens. SportsLine projects Gordon to be a top-10 receiver against the Dolphins, making him a must-start in Week 2 even though he's only being started in 64 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's coming off a strong Week 1 performance, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Brees put up solid numbers in New Orleans' dramatic victory over the Texans on Monday night, finishing with 370 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, Brees will have to travel cross-country this week to face the Los Angeles Rams, who have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

Plus, Brees just isn't the same quarterback on the road as he is in the Superdome. Last season, Brees averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt and finished the season with just 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions on the road. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 2.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.