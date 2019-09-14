Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Marlon Mack, sit Drew Brees

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (418 passing yards, two touchdowns), Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (nine catches, 198 yards, three scores), Bengals wide receiver John Ross (seven catches, 158 yards, two touchdowns) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (378 passing yards, three scores) all came through for owners in Week 1. All four will continue to climb the Fantasy football rankings for Week 2, but can Fantasy owners trust them to produce another dominant performance? Or will they all be Fantasy football busts this week? Having a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 can help you figure out which players will explode and which players should be left on your bench. The team at SportsLine has a history of helping owners come out on the winning end of trades, managing the Fantasy football waiver wire, and making tricky start-sit decisions. So before you lock in your Week 2 Fantasy football picks, consult the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 61 percent of leagues. The result: Jackson completed 85 percent of his passes for 324 yards and a week-winning five touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Colts running back Marlon Mack.

Mack went wild on the Chargers in a 30-23 Week 1 loss, carrying the ball 25 times for a league-best 174 yards and a 63-yard touchdown run. The third-year pro from South Florida also had a clutch two-point conversion to force overtime. The yardage was the 11th-highest single-game rushing total in Colts franchise history and the sixth time Mack has gone over 100 yards in a game. It was also a career-high. Mack was a near-lock for 1,000 yards in 2018, but fell short after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

The Titans present a tougher test for Mack and the Colts in Week 2, as Tennessee allowed just 102 rushing yards to Cleveland last weekend, but SportsLine's Week 2 Fantasy football rankings still say Mack produces at a high level. SportsLine projects Mack to be a top-15 running back this week against the Dolphins, making him a must-start in Week 2 even though he's only being started in 62 percent of leagues.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's coming off a strong Week 1 performance, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Brees put up solid numbers in New Orleans' dramatic victory over the Texans on Monday night, finishing with 370 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, Brees will have to travel cross-country this week to face the Los Angeles Rams, who have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

Plus, Brees just isn't the same quarterback on the road as he is in the Superdome. Last season, Brees averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt and finished the season with just 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions on the road. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

