Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Marquise Brown, sit Drew Brees

After holding out the entire preseason before striking a deal that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL, Ezekiel Elliott began the season by rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown. Dak Prescott's groundbreaking day (405-4) allowed Elliott to be eased back into the offense and climb back up the Fantasy football rankings. However, anyone who spent a first-round pick on him will hope to see a heavier workload for the bellcow back beginning on Sunday in Washington. Where should Elliott be in your Week 2 Fantasy football rankings? And what about Prescott? Elsewhere, Bengals wide receiver John Ross is shooting up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings after recording a 7-158-2 stat line against the Seahawks on Sunday. Was it a flash in the pan or should he be among your top Fantasy football picks this week? The SportsLine Projection Model has a proven history guiding difficult start or sit decisions. Its Week 2 Fantasy football projections and rankings will help you determine who's poised for a league-winning week.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 61 percent of leagues. The result: Jackson completed 85 percent of his passes for 324 yards and a week-winning five touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. "Hollywood" made a serious impression in his NFL debut, catching four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. His first two receptions were 47-yard and 83-yard touchdowns, establishing his big-play ability from the opening kick.

Brown had 132 catches for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter at Oklahoma. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder was the first wide receiver selected at the 2019 NFL Draft even though he had offseason Lisfranc surgery. Luckily, he hasn't lost a step of the speed that made him a DeSean Jackson comp going into the draft.

The rookie is currently owned in just 29 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but the model says he'll continue to be a major factor in a Ravens offense that hung 59 points on the Dolphins in Week 1. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 list Brown as its No. 23 wide receiver this week, a WR2, despite the fact that he's 63rd at the position in ownership percentage.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's coming off a strong Week 1 performance, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Brees put up solid numbers in New Orleans' dramatic victory over the Texans on Monday night, finishing with 370 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, Brees will have to travel cross-country this week to face the Los Angeles Rams, who have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

Plus, Brees just isn't the same quarterback on the road as he is in the Superdome. Last season, Brees averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt and finished the season with just 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions on the road. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 2. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.