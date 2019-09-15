Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Matt Breida, sit Drew Brees

The Baltimore Ravens started their 2019 NFL schedule with a bang in Week 1, dropping 59 points on the Miami Dolphins and putting up a staggering 623 yards of total offense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson silenced those who doubted his passing abilities by attacking downfield, throwing for 324 yards and five touchdowns on just 20 attempts. Meanwhile, newly-acquired running back Mark Ingram rushed for 107 yards with two scores, tight end Mark Andrews had eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown and rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown had four catches for 147 yards and two end zone visits. All of those players are surging up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 2, but can you trust them against a more competent-looking Cardinals squad and throughout the rest of the season? The Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model are designed to help answer questions like that, lead you to waiver-wire and trade targets and make difficult start or sit decisions easier. You should see who they're high on before locking in any Fantasy football picks.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 61 percent of leagues. The result: Jackson completed 85 percent of his passes for 324 yards and a week-winning five touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: 49ers running back Matt Breida. The third-year tailback looked like he was going to struggle for playing time with Jerick McKinnon coming back from an ACL injury and Tevin Coleman signed during the offseason, but McKinnon underwent another knee operation and won't be back until 2020, while Tevin Coleman suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1.

That opens the door for Breida to be the bellcow back for the 49ers after he provided 1,075 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 180 touches a season ago. Breida's only real challenge for work comes from Raheem Mostert, who isn't much of a factor as a receiver out of the backfield. Because of that, SportsLine's Week 2 Fantasy football rankings list Breida as the No. 18 running back in Week 2 even though he's being started in just 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's coming off a strong Week 1 performance, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Brees put up solid numbers in New Orleans' dramatic victory over the Texans on Monday night, finishing with 370 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, Brees will have to travel cross-country this week to face the Los Angeles Rams, who have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

Plus, Brees just isn't the same quarterback on the road as he is in the Superdome. Last season, Brees averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt and finished the season with just 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions on the road. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

