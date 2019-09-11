Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Tyrell Williams, sit Drew Brees

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has been a well for talent in recent years. With wide receiver Tyreek Hill set to miss several weeks with a collarbone injury, owners everywhere will be looking to the latest Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for potential replacements. Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins entered the season healthy and made the most of his 11 targets against the Jaguars last Sunday, catching nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He becomes the top option at wide receiver in Kansas City with Hill out, but what role will rookie Mecole Hardman take on? Should tight end Travis Kelce still be near the top of your 2019 Fantasy football rankings at tight end? And will Hill's injury cap Patrick Mahomes' upside? Reliable Week 2 Fantasy football rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine can help you sort through the fallout of any injury.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 61 percent of leagues. The result: Jackson completed 85 percent of his passes for 324 yards and a week-winning five touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Oakland gave Williams a four-year deal worth $44.3 million during the offseason, but that largely went under the radar because they also traded for Antonio Brown.

However, with Brown gone before he ever played a down thanks to an offseason full of drama, Williams is now the No. 1 receiving option in the Raiders' passing attack. He proved he was ready to handle the role in a Week 1 win over the Broncos. In fact, Williams caught six of seven targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. Now, he has a strong matchup in Week 2 against a Chiefs secondary that surrendered 347 yards passing to the Jaguars even though they spent most of Week 1 with backup Gardner Minshew as their quarterback.

Williams could pass 100 targets this year in Oakland's offense. The last time he saw that level of usage, he had 69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns for the Chargers. Still, Williams is only owned in 77 percent of CBS Sports leagues and is being started just 24 percent of the time. SportsLine's Projection Model says he'll finish as the No. 15 wide receiver this week, a strong WR2.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's coming off a strong Week 1 performance, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Brees put up solid numbers in New Orleans' dramatic victory over the Texans on Monday night, finishing with 370 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, Brees will have to travel cross-country this week to face the Los Angeles Rams, who have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

Plus, Brees just isn't the same quarterback on the road as he is in the Superdome. Last season, Brees averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt and finished the season with just 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions on the road. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

