Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2: Proven experts, model say start Tyrod Taylor, sit Derrick Henry

One thing we can tell you from SportsLine's consensus Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings: Tyrod Taylor is a must-start as the No. 9 quarterback, ahead of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Taylor didn't have a particularly strong passing performance against the Steelers in Week 1, completing just 15 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. However, he pilled up Fantasy points with his legs, rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown.

He gets a dream matchup in Week 2 against the Saints, who allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to throw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1.

A player you should sit in Week 2: Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Henry went off draft boards early and is expected to have a major role in Tennessee's offense in 2018 after the departure of the retired DeMarco Murray.

But he's a risky play because Dion Lewis actually played more than Henry against Miami in Week 1. Lewis had far more snaps (49-20), carries (16-10) and targets (8-1), which doesn't bode well for Henry this week against the Texans. He's ranked outside of the top 25 among running backs this week, behind players like Jamaal Williams and Chris Thompson, so consider putting him on the bench if there are better options available.

