Watch Now: Priscos Power Rankings: Bills Enter Top 5 ( 1:16 )

After fantasy football injuries ravaged owners in Week 2, there will be plenty of difficult start-sit decisions this week. Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey were consensus top-three overall picks. Now, Barkley (knee) is out for the season and McCaffrey (ankle) is on IR, shaking up the fantasy football rankings for Week 3 and beyond. In their absence, Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman will fight for carries in New York, while Mike Davis and Trenton Cannon will try to make the most of the opportunity in Carolina.

A reliable set of Week 3 Fantasy football rankings can assist in your Week 3 fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem on the fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Diggs hauled in eight passes for 153 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 3

One player the model is extremely high on this week: 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon. Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman suffered knee injuries in a Week 2 win over the Jets. Both are looking likely to miss Week 3, leaving McKinnon and Jeff Wilson to shoulder the load as the 49ers take on the Giants.

While Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) has a chance to play this weekend, the 49ers will still lean on the run game to protect their starting quarterback. After McKinnon broke off a 55-yard touchdown run and finished with 77 yards on three carries last week, the former Vikings back looks like the higher-upside play for San Francisco. That's why the model lists him as its No. 10 running back this week against a Giants defense that has allowed 276 rushing yards in the first two games.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's recorded over 30 touchdowns in each of his past two seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Watson has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the dynamic dual-threat quarterback has struggled through the first two weeks of the season. In fact, Watson enters Week 3 having thrown just two touchdown passes thus far.

Now, Watson and the Texans will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that ranks second in total defense. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.