Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a field day against the Patriots in Week 2, throwing for 288 yards and five touchdowns in Seattle's 35-30 victory. Wilson is expected to be high in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings as Seattle gets set to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas' defense proved to be susceptible to the pass, allowing Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to throw for 273 yards and four scores last week.

But where will other veteran quarterbacks like Ryan Tannehill, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers land in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings? And which quarterbacks should you completely avoid this week? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Diggs hauled in eight passes for 153 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 3

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. After Marlon Mack (Achilles) suffered a season-ending injury the week prior, Taylor entered Indianapolis' matchup against the Vikings as the team's lead back. The rookie from Wisconsin finished with 26 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. Taylor put up 110 scrimmage yards against the Vikings, and the rookie should see a similar workload on Sunday against the Jets.

The Jets enter Sunday's matchup against the Colts giving up an average of 140 yards per game on the ground, which bodes well for Taylor's Fantasy value in Week 3. The model ranks Taylor as a rock solid RB1 this week against New York.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's recorded over 30 touchdowns in each of his past two seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Watson has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the dynamic dual-threat quarterback has struggled through the first two weeks of the season. In fact, Watson enters Week 3 having thrown just two touchdown passes thus far.

Now, Watson and the Texans will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that ranks second in total defense. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.