Two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks will square off in Week 3, as Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers will take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football. Rodgers has thrown for 604 yards and six touchdowns in a sterling 2-0 start. Brees has not fared as well, passing for 472 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for the 1-1 Saints. Where should Rodgers and Brees be in your Week 3 Fantasy football rankings? And which Fantasy football sleepers should you target?

A reliable set of Week 3 Fantasy football picks can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 3 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations, and even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Diggs hauled in eight passes for 153 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 3

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. The 2019 first-rounder out of Oklahoma caught five of six targets for 42 yards in Week 2 against the Texans. Brown has 10 receptions so far this season for 143 yards, but has yet to find the end zone.

Brown has played 81 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps, a significant improvement from the 60.4 percent he earned as a rookie. Brown is also garnering 113.0 air yards per game, which is 47.3 percent of Baltimore's total. On Monday Night Football, Brown and the Ravens will face the Chiefs, whose pass defense is ranked 24th. SportsLine's model agrees, ranking Brown solidly inside the 20 wide receivers for Week 3.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's recorded over 30 touchdowns in each of his past two seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Watson has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the dynamic dual-threat quarterback has struggled through the first two weeks of the season. In fact, Watson enters Week 3 having thrown just two touchdown passes thus far.

Now, Watson and the Texans will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that ranks second in total defense. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.