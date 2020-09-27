Watch Now: Time to Schein: Matt Ryan needs to be his best to beat the Bears ( 1:04 )

Creating a winning fantasy football strategy means knowing the matchups. This week, the Bears will be high in many fantasy football rankings. That's because Chicago takes on the Atlanta Falcons, who are giving up an average of 476.5 yards per game thus far this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL. That means players like quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Allen Robinson could be among the top Week 3 fantasy football picks.

How do those three stack up against traditional fantasy studs like Aaron Rodgers, Alvin Kamara and Mike Evans? A reliable set of Week 3 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions as you lock in your starting lineups. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Diggs hauled in eight passes for 153 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 3

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Panthers running back Mike Davis. With Christian McCaffrey expected to miss four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain, Davis is slated to handle an increased workload in Carolina's backfield. Davis hauled in all eight of his targets for 74 yards against Tampa Bay last Sunday and will now look to keep the momentum going against the Chargers.

Los Angeles features a strong defense, but the Chargers enter Week 3 giving up an average of 123.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. The Chargers have also allowed at least five receptions to opposing running backs in their first two games and will be without defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), which bodes well for Davis' fantasy value this week. In fact, the model ranks him as a top-25 running back this week.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's recorded over 30 touchdowns in each of his past two seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Watson has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the dynamic dual-threat quarterback has struggled through the first two weeks of the season. In fact, Watson enters Week 3 having thrown just two touchdown passes thus far.

Now, Watson and the Texans will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that ranks second in total defense. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.