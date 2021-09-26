Detroit might be winless through its first two games, but that has not stopped quarterback Jared Goff from getting off to a hot start and climbing the weekly Fantasy football rankings. In fact, he has completed 68.8 percent of his attempts for 584 yards and five touchdowns. Goff is currently eighth among quarterbacks in Fantasy points through two weeks and tight end T.J. Hockenson has emerged as a must-start player in your Week 3 Fantasy football picks.

The Lions now face a Baltimore defense that has allowed at least 33 points in each of its first two games. Should Detroit's players be a key part of your Week 3 Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Packers running back Aaron Jones, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Jones recorded 115 all-purpose yards and scored four total touchdowns against the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The former Oklahoma Sooners standout led Dallas in receiving with eight catches for 81 yards in a win over the Chargers in Week 2. The Cowboys chose to rely heavily on their rushing attack, but that did not stop Lamb from putting up gaudy numbers. He has caught 15 passes on 24 targets for 185 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Lamb is being targeted on 28.6 percent of Dak Prescott's passes, making him the team's top option in the passing game, and he is playing almost every snap with Michael Gallup sidelined. SportsLine has Lamb listed as the fifth-best option among all wide receivers in Week 3.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. Brady torched Atlanta's secondary to the tune of 276 passing yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Buccaneers' 48-25 win.

The future Hall of Famer has now thrown for 655 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions this season, but he'll now face one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Buccaneers travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams this week, a defense that's given up just one touchdown pass all season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Brady is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3.

