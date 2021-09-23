Titans running back Derrick Henry had a field day against the Seahawks last week, rushing for 182 yards and three touchdowns in Tennessee's overtime victory. Henry is expected to be high in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings as Tennessee hosts the Indianapolis Colts. Henry torched the Colts for 178 yards and three scores last November, so building your Week 3 Fantasy football strategy around the reigning rushing champion could pay huge dividends.

Where will other veteran running backs like Alvin Kamara, Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb land in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings? Which running backs with tough matchups should you completely avoid with your Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Packers running back Aaron Jones, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Jones recorded 115 all-purpose yards and scored four total touchdowns against the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia's signal-caller struggled as a passer last week against the 49ers, completing 12-of-23 throws for 190 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. However, Hurts led the Eagles in rushing in Sunday's setback, carrying the ball 10 times for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Hurts' dual-threat ability provides Fantasy owners a solid floor, as he's already racked up 142 yards on the ground through two games. Now, he'll look to exploit a Cowboys defense that he's had success against in the past. In fact, Hurts threw for 342 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 69 yards in Philadelphia's 37-17 loss at Dallas last December. SportsLine's model ranks Hurts as a top-five quarterback this week, making him a rock-solid QB1 against the Cowboys.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. Brady torched Atlanta's secondary to the tune of 276 passing yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Buccaneers' 48-25 win.

The future Hall of Famer has now thrown for 655 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions this season, but he'll now face one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Buccaneers travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams this week, a defense that's given up just one touchdown pass all season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Brady is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3.

How to set your Week 3 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has out-performed experts big-time.