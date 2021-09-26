After a slow start in his season debut, Dalvin Cook returned to his 2020 form against the Arizona Cardinals. After only 61 yards on 20 carries against the Bengals, Cook had 131 yards on 22 carries against the Cardinals. That's the kind of form that made him one of the best running backs in Fantasy football and why he's likely to occupy the same spot in Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. Does Cook have one of the top Fantasy football matchups against a Seahawks run defense that let Derrick Henry go off for three scores last week?

Cook's variance from Week 1 to Week 2 is common for star players, but that doesn't make it any easier for owners, who have to parse results from small samples to make their Fantasy football picks. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It can help you make those tough decisions on which players to start and which players to leave on the bench.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Packers running back Aaron Jones, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Jones recorded 115 all-purpose yards and scored four total touchdowns against the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Steelers running back Najee Harris. The back from Alabama was one of the hyped Fantasy football rookies in the preseason, but has disappointed so far in 2021. He had 45 yards rushing in Week 1 and 38 in Week 2, and even with 43 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air, Harris will have to step it up to be an RB2.

In its Week 3 Fantasy football projections, SportsLine's model says he'll live up to the hype against the Bengals. Harris is just a few broken tackles away from bumping up his yards-per-carry number, while his abilities as a receiver mean he's likely to tack on more yards, and maybe even a score, through the air.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. Brady torched Atlanta's secondary to the tune of 276 passing yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Buccaneers' 48-25 win.

The future Hall of Famer has now thrown for 655 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions this season, but he'll now face one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Buccaneers travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams this week, a defense that's given up just one touchdown pass all season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Brady is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3.

How to set your Week 3 Fantasy football rankings

