Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: Model that beat experts says bench Drew Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
If you're setting your Week 3 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
When it comes to ranking players, their model outperformed human experts last season by 25 percent when there was a big difference in ranking -- four spots for a QB, seven for a RB and nine for a WR.
Over the course of a season, that can be the difference between missing the playoffs and winning your entire league.
One player the model loves this week: Raiders tight end Jared Cook. He's only owned in 61 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll be a top-5 tight end this week. Start him with confidence against the Redskins. Rams TE Gerald Everett flamed Washington for 3-95 last week and Eagles TE Zach Ertz torched them for 8-93 in Week 1.
A player to avoid this week: Saints quarterback Drew Brees against the Carolina Panthers. Viewed as a top-5 fantasy quarterback coming into the season, Brees should be firmly on your bench on Sunday. He's projected to have 17.7 points, which means he doesn't even crack the top 12 this week.
The Saints have struggled at Carolina their last four trips, putting up an average of just 20 points. Avoid starting Brees this week so you don't get burned.
The model is also calling for a shocker at WR to crack the fantasy football rankings top 20. He's owned in less than half of CBS Sports leagues, so he's probably on your waiver wire right now.
So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which top-20 receiver is available on your waiver wire right now, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
Add a Comment