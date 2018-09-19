Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Chris Hogan, sit Philip Rivers

A new week brings new opportunity for Fantasy football owners. However, finding the most accurate Week 3 Fantasy football rankings can be tricky, and a wrong move this early in the season can spell doom for your team. With Carson Wentz returning, Josh Gordon moving to New England, and Marcus Mariota still ailing, there's plenty to take into consideration before setting your lineups, so make sure to check out SportsLine's Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model best pinpointed where every player would finish each week, which could literally be the difference between winning your matchup or going home with a loss.

Last week, the model was high on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The result: He exploded for 326 passing yards and six touchdowns against the Steelers -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 2 victory.

One player the model loves this week: Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, even with Gordon in the fold.

Hogan hauled in three receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Jaguars defense in Week 2 and gets an ideal matchup this week against the Lions, who just gave up over 200 yards receiving and two touchdowns to the 49ers.

Hogan is expected to be highly involved in the Patriots' passing game again in Week 3 with Julian Edelman still serving his four-game suspension and Gordon still learning New England's complicated offense. The model says Hogan will out-perform receivers like T.Y. Hilton, Adam Thielen and Keenan Allen in Week 3. Start him with confidence against the Lions on Sunday Night Football since Detroit has allowed 78 total points in the first two weeks of the season.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the seventh-ranked QB according to market value, stumbles big-time this week against the Rams and finishes well outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 3.

The Rams' defense has yet to give up a passing touchdown and is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL at just 6.5. In Week 2, they held Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford to under 100 passing yards and allowed only three first downs through three quarters. Rivers is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (680), third in touchdowns (six), and fourth in QB rating (119.6), but the model projects him to have just 16 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 24th among quarterbacks.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.

