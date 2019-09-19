Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start David Montgomery, sit Michael Thomas

With Melvin Gordon continuing to hold out for a new contract and seeking a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers, Austin Ekeler has gone from a change-of-pace back to starter. He's racked up plenty of points for owners and climbed high in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Ekeler already has 41 touches this season and he's making the most of those opportunities, with 124 yards rushing on 29 attempts and 163 receiving yards on 12 receptions. He's had the eighth-most red-zone touches in the NFL with six, while his three goal-line carries are the second-most in the league. He's one of the top Fantasy football picks for Week 3. However, Ekeler is no longer a secret, as evidenced by his sky-high start percentage (97) and ownership rate (100 percent) last week. Now, fans are on the hunt for latest sleepers in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. Luckily, the Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 from SportsLine have a proven history aiding owners' title pursuits. They can also help you navigate the Fantasy football waiver wire and trade block.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Saints QB Drew Brees, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Brees finished with just 38 passing yards and an interception before exiting the game with a thumb injury. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Bears running back David Montgomery. The third-round pick out of Iowa State was one of the most hyped players of the preseason, but he only received six touches in Week 1 against the Packers as Chicago suspiciously abandoned the run despite never trailing by more than a score.

Luckily for Fantasy football owners, the Bears made a thorough commitment to running the ball in Week 2, and Montgomery came through with 68 total yards and a score against a stingy Broncos defense. Montgomery had 19 total touches a week ago, as the Bears made it clear with his usage that he surged past Mike Davis for early-down and goal-line work.

This week, Montgomery faces a Redskins defense that has been gouged for 336 yards on the ground at a rate of 5.2 yards per carry. That's why SportsLine's Week 3 Fantasy football rankings slot Montgomery as the No. 16 back despite the fact that he's being started in just 52 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who's recorded 10 receptions in each of his first two games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Thomas is expected to be the most negatively-impacted player following Brees' injury. The fourth-year receiver will likely see fewer targets and his ceiling will be significantly lowered by a scaled-back playbook with Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill under center. And while Thomas has had 13 targets in each of his first two games, a Week 3 matchup against a Seahawks defense that allowed fewer than 200 passing yards last week doesn't bode well for New Orleans' No. 1 receiver. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

