Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Greg Olsen, sit Michael Thomas

Week 3 of the Fantasy football season brings some tough questions for owners as they begin to set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Titans running back Derrick Henry, who faces a tough Jacksonville Jaguars defensive front on Thursday night, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who gained 83 yards on 13 carries and added three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bengals? Is a player like Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who just lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season, safe to rely on in Week 3 Fantasy football lineups? These are the types of questions Fantasy football owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 3 Fantasy football picks. And owners around the country know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home empty handed. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake this week as you make start-sit decisions, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Saints QB Drew Brees, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Brees finished with just 38 passing yards and an interception before exiting the game with a thumb injury. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who's owned in less than 60 percent of CBS Sports Leagues.

Olsen is coming off an impressive performance against the Buccaneers that saw him record six receptions for 110 yards. It was the first time since Week 15 of the 2017 season that the veteran tight end eclipsed 100 receiving yards. And while Cam Newton has struggled early this season, Olsen has been targeted nine times in each of his first two games, which is extremely encouraging for Fantasy owners.

Now, Olsen gets an extremely favorable Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals, who gave up eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown last week to Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. Confidently lock him in your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups and look for a big return against the Cardinals.

And a massive shocker: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who's recorded 10 receptions in each of his first two games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Thomas is expected to be the most negatively-impacted player following Brees' injury. The fourth-year receiver will likely see fewer targets and his ceiling will be significantly lowered by a scaled-back playbook with Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill under center. And while Thomas has had 13 targets in each of his first two games, a Week 3 matchup against a Seahawks defense that allowed fewer than 200 passing yards last week doesn't bode well for New Orleans' No. 1 receiver. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

