Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Jameis Winston, sit Michael Thomas

Quarterback appeared to be an extremely deep position heading into the Fantasy football season, but after just two weeks, that depth will certainly be tested. That's because we've seen a number of high-profile signal-callers suffer injuries or illnesses that will cause them to miss multiple games, sending shockwaves through the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered a thumb injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for at least six weeks, while Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is done for the season after suffering an elbow injury against the Seahawks. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is still recovering from mono and will miss his second straight game this week, while Panthers quarterback Cam Newton remains a question mark after re-injuring his foot in Carolina's Week 2 loss against the Buccaneers. With so many question marks, you'll want to see SportsLine's Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. The team at SportsLine has a history of helping owners come out on the winning end of the Fantasy football waiver wire and trades, while also helping make tricky start or sit decisions. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to consult their Week 3 Fantasy football picks.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Saints QB Drew Brees, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Brees finished with just 38 passing yards and an interception before exiting the game with a thumb injury. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston struggled mightily in Week 1, throwing three interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers. However, he bounced back last week against the Panthers, finishing with 208 yards and a touchdown. Winston has built a solid rapport with wide receiver Chris Godwin early this season, and he'll look to keep it going this week against a porous Giants secondary. In fact, the Giants gave up over 400 passing yards and four touchdowns to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 1 and allowed Bills QB Josh Allen to record a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in Week 2.

The Giants' defense ranks 30th in the NFL in passing yards per game, allowing opponents an average of 321 yards through the air. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 list Winston as a solid QB1, even though he's being started in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who's recorded 10 receptions in each of his first two games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Thomas is expected to be the most negatively-impacted player following Brees' injury. The fourth-year receiver will likely see fewer targets and his ceiling will be significantly lowered by a scaled-back playbook with Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill under center. And while Thomas has had 13 targets in each of his first two games, a Week 3 matchup against a Seahawks defense that allowed fewer than 200 passing yards last week doesn't bode well for New Orleans' No. 1 receiver. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

