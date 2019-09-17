Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start John Brown, sit Michael Thomas

Week 2 is in the books, and now fans everywhere are frantically searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's next round of games. If you're finalizing your lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the Fantasy football waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Saints QB Drew Brees, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Brees finished with just 38 passing yards and an interception before exiting the game with a thumb injury. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the NFL season.One player the model loves this week: Bills wide receiver John Brown.

Brown caught seven of eight targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Giants. He led the team in targets and showed his big play ability throughout Sunday's contest, averaging over 10 yards per reception. He's a threat to break a big play every time he touches the ball, and Brown has a mouthwatering matchup in Week 3 against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is giving up over 400 yards per game thus far this season.

Brown is projected to be a fringe WR1 and outscore players like Stefon Diggs, Brandin Cooks, and Julian Edelman. Start him with confidence this week against the Bengals.

And a massive shocker: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who's recorded 10 receptions in each of his first two games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Thomas is expected to be the most negatively-impacted player following Brees' injury. The fourth-year receiver will likely see fewer targets and his ceiling will be significantly lowered by a scaled-back playbook with Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill under center. And while Thomas has had 13 targets in each of his first two games, a Week 3 matchup against a Seahawks defense that allowed fewer than 200 passing yards last week doesn't bode well for New Orleans' No. 1 receiver. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

