Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Marquise Brown, sit Michael Thomas

Despite the offseason contract drama, the Dallas Cowboys' big three have hit the ground running, and Fantasy football owners are reaping the benefits. Quarterback Dak Prescott is averaging a league-leading 10.9 yards per pass attempt and has thrown for 674 yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception. He's been a staple atop the Fantasy football rankings each week. Meanwhile, wide receiver Amari Cooper has hauled in 10 of 14 targets for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Ezekiel Elliott has racked up 164 yards rushing with two scores of his own. However, can the Cowboys sustain an offense that has averaged 7.6 yards per play? And should they continue to be high up in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 3? Dominating your league is all about working the Fantasy football waiver wire and trade block. You also need to make optimal sit-start decisions. Before you lock in your lineups, see the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Saints QB Drew Brees, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Brees finished with just 38 passing yards and an interception before exiting the game with a thumb injury. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. Hollywood's career got off to a blistering start with touchdown catches of 47 and 83 yards on his first two grabs in Week 1 against the Dolphins. He finished that game with four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns, but proved he was more than just a flash in the pan with eight catches for 86 yards on 13 targets in Week 2 against the Cardinals.

Brown has very quickly developed a rapport with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has taken a dramatic step forward as a passer. Brown's 31 percent target-to-snap ratio is the third-highest in the NFL, while his 115 yards after the catch is also third in the league.

Jackson has a 146.3 QB rating when targeting him. Look for the Louisville product to continue to dial the speedster's number this week in a juicy matchup against a Chiefs defense that was second-to-last in pass defense a year ago and ranks 20th in 2019. That's why SportsLine's Week 3 Fantasy football rankings slot Brown as the No. 16 wide receiver this week even though he's only being started in 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who's recorded 10 receptions in each of his first two games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Thomas is expected to be the most negatively-impacted player following Brees' injury. The fourth-year receiver will likely see fewer targets and his ceiling will be significantly lowered by a scaled-back playbook with Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill under center. And while Thomas has had 13 targets in each of his first two games, a Week 3 matchup against a Seahawks defense that allowed fewer than 200 passing yards last week doesn't bode well for New Orleans' No. 1 receiver. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

