Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Matt Breida, sit Philip Rivers

Deciding who to start and who to sit in Fantasy football can be tough. A player like Jay Ajayi may be dealing with a lingering injury. A player like LeSean McCoy could have a horrendous matchup that warrants putting them on the bench. And players like Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers, and TY Hilton all still have injury concerns. Luckily, SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings after simulating every play of every game 10,000 times. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The result: He exploded for 326 passing yards and six touchdowns against the Steelers -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 2 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One player the model is loving in its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings: 49ers running back Matt Breida.

Breida accumulated over 150 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Lions in Week 2 and gets an ideal matchup this week against the Chiefs, who allowed two rushing touchdowns to the Steelers last week. Breida set career highs in rushing yards (138) and yards from scrimmage (159) against Detroit on Sunday, leading the team in both categories.

Breida is expected to be highly involved in the 49ers' offensive game plan again in Week 3 with Alfred Morris averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season. The model says Breida will out-perform backs like Jordan Howard, Ajayi and Royce Freeman in Week 3. Start him with confidence against the Chiefs defense, who were just lit up for 37 points by the Steelers.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the seventh-ranked QB according to market value, stumbles big-time this week against the Rams and finishes well outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 3.

The Rams' defense has yet to give up a passing touchdown and is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL at just 6.5. In Week 2, they held Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford to under 100 passing yards and allowed only three first downs through three quarters. Rivers is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (680), third in touchdowns (six), and fourth in QB rating (119.6), but the model projects him to have just 16 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 24th among quarterbacks.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.