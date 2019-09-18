Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Raheem Mostert, sit Michael Thomas

Quarterbacks are the lifeblood of the NFL. That's also true in Fantasy football, where the league's continued emphasis on passing makes the position more important. When Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went down with injuries in Week 2, owners were left to scour the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings looking for replacements. In addition, how will the values of players Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, James Conner, and JuJu Smith-Schuster be impacted by the loss of their signal-callers? Do the defenses that the Saints and Steelers play on a weekly basis now have streaming appeal? Reliable 2019 Fantasy football rankings are the best way to sort out the answers to those questions, find waiver-wire and trade targets, and make difficult start-sit decisions. Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks for Week 3, see the advice and rankings from the model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Saints QB Drew Brees, saying he'd finish outside the top 15 quarterbacks. The result: Brees finished with just 38 passing yards and an interception before exiting the game with a thumb injury. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the NFL season.One player the model loves this week: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

With Tevin Coleman out and Jerick McKinnon requiring another knee surgery, the 49ers are left with Matt Breida and Mostert at running back. Both are coming off huge games in a Week 2 win over Cincinnati. In fact, Mostert had 13 carries for 83 yards and was the more effective receiver out of the backfield with three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

In Week 3, Mostert faces a Steelers squad that no longer has Roethlisberger to guide the offense. As a result, the 49ers are 6.5-point favorites in an expected game flow where San Francisco should run the ball frequently to milk the clock. That should create plenty of opportunities for Mostert and Breida, though the model ranks Mostert as the better bet of the two. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 list Mostert as an RB2 even though he's owned in just 26 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who's recorded 10 receptions in each of his first two games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Thomas is expected to be the most negatively-impacted player following Brees' injury. The fourth-year receiver will likely see fewer targets and his ceiling will be significantly lowered by a scaled-back playbook with Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill under center. And while Thomas has had 13 targets in each of his first two games, a Week 3 matchup against a Seahawks defense that allowed fewer than 200 passing yards last week doesn't bode well for New Orleans' No. 1 receiver. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 3 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 3. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.