Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Will Fuller, sit Philip Rivers

The Fantasy football season has been one for the ages already. Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick are tearing up the league, while Le'Veon Bell and Doug Baldwin have been major disappointments for those who drafted them. But every owner has a clean slate and can make the right moves to secure a victory in Week 3. All you need are proven Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. With so many intriguing matchups across the NFL this week, you need to check out SportsLine's Week 3 Fantasy football rankings.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model best pinpointed where every player would finish each week, which could literally be the difference between winning your matchup or going home with a loss.

Last week, the model was high on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The result: He exploded for 326 passing yards and six touchdowns against the Steelers -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 2 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One player the model is loving in its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, who is still available in 8 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

The former first-round pick went off last week against the Titans. Fuller was targeted nine times and had eight catches, which included a 39-yard touchdown, leading to huge Fantasy production for anybody who started him. His nine targets were second to only DeAndre Hopkins, who had 11.

Fuller has built solid rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson and will look to exploit the Giants' secondary in Week 3. In fact, Fuller has found the end zone eight times in five career games with Watson as his quarterback. Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins will likely cover Hopkins on Sunday, giving Fuller room to run against shaky competition. Start him with confidence this week and watch the points rain down.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the seventh-ranked QB according to market value, stumbles big-time this week against the Rams and finishes well outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 3.

The Rams' defense has yet to give up a passing touchdown and is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL at just 6.5. In Week 2, they held Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford to under 100 passing yards and allowed only three first downs through three quarters. Rivers is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (680), third in touchdowns (six), and fourth in QB rating (119.6), but the model projects him to have just 16 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 24th among quarterbacks.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.